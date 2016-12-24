Ignis bookings to begin on 1st January 2017, available in both petrol and diesel

New Delhi, December 23: New Maruti Suzuki Ignis compact SUV is all set for a grand launch on 13th January 2017. Reportedly, bookings would start on the new year day, 1st January 2017.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis was showcased at an Auto Expo, in Greater Noida earlier in 2016. It is expected that the new Ignis compact SUV will be slotted just below the Vitara Brezza in the company’s UV line-up, and would become a competitor to Mahindra KUV100, once it is launched.

What makes the Ignis a Unique one is its wide range of features and they are the highlights of this innovation by Maruti. Reportedly, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis would be the most feature-rich car in this segment. Besides, there will be offered more customization options as well as add on features, than the offers with any other car currently in this small car segment.

Due to production constraints, the launch of Ignis was suspended earlier. The bookings for Baleno, the latest success of Maruti Suzuki, is still remaining unfulfilled, as it received such a large number of bookings. This also lead to the delay of the launch of Ignis. Ignis be launched on Januaru 13, according to sources from Maruti Suzuki outlets.