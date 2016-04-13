IIM-Bangalore professor bags a Sahitya literary award for short stories about superstar Salman Khan

Banglore, April 13: At a time when Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited movie Fan is creating a worldwide buzz, Salman Khan’s admirers are getting their own share of glory.

The travails of a fictitious fan of superstar Salman Khan have taken the Kannada literary world by storm.

Professor MS Sriram, Visiting Faculty, Centre for Public Policy, IIM Bangalore, has won the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award for his collection of short stories, titled Salman Khanana Difficultiesu (The difficulties of Salman Khan).

The Kannada book Salman Khanana Difficultiesu talks about an ardent Salman Khan fan from a very poor family, who lives in a slum and is desperate to watch a Salman Khan release.

It is a collage of tragic events in the family that circumstantially provide her with a possible opportunity to purchase the ticket, but then the opportunity is denied because of the morality of the family.

The wry and emotive book has won the appreciation of leading Kannada literary critics.

The Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award is a literary honour which the Academy confers every year on writers, to recognise books of outstanding literary merit.