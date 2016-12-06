IIMC joins Google news lab network

New Delhi,Dec6: Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has joined a group of 46 communication schools from around the world in the recently announced Google News Lab University Network.

“In this era of digital media, Google?s News Lab would equip IIMC students with the knowledge of important online tools such as Google Search, Google Trends, Google Maps and Google Earth,” a press statement issued by IIMC said.

Nicholas Whitaker, training and development manager at Google News Lab, wrote in a medium.com post announcing the collaboration, “The Network is designed to provide in-person training and online training materials and support to professors and students on topics ranging from Google tool fundamentals, trust and verification, immersive storytelling, data journalism, advanced search and Google Trends, data visualisation, mapping and more.”

Speaking about the tie-up, KG Suresh, DG, IIMC said, “Understanding of digital tools is the need of the hour for budding journalists.

Our collaboration with Google News Lab will make our students skill-ready to meet the challenges of a changing media landscape. We are proud to be associated with this venture.”

The Network includes 27 schools in the United States, 12 in Europe, three in Hong Kong, three in India, and one in Mexico