IISER student in Mohali, allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train near Chilla village on the Kharar-Mohali track

Mohali,July27:Mayank Kumar (21), a fourth-year student of Master of Science at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Mohali, allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train near Chilla village on the Kharar-Mohali track last night. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Kharar, where he died. Kharar Railway Police post in-charge Jagdev Singh said the driver of the train, which was going from Chandigarh to Katra, gave information about the incident. The driver took the injured youth along with him and dropped him at the Kharar railway station. GRPmen immediately arranged an ambulance and he was taken to the Civil Hospital in Kharar, where he died. Sunil Kumar, father of the deceased, a resident of Yamunanagar, has demanded a high-level inquiry into the death of his son. He said the victim came from Yamunanagar in a hale and hearty condition and showed no signs of any tension. He alleged foul play behind his son’s death and sought strict action against the culprits.