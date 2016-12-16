IIT Bombay annual Techfest to begin tomorrow

Powai,Dec16:The Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Bombay’s annual Techfest is set to begin from tomorrow, December 16. Based on the theme of Space Expedition, the first day of the fest see a series of lectures, competitions and summits at the institute’s Powai campus as well as exhibitions by students from institutes around the world.

Among the highlights of the first day of the fest is a mind controlled drone by Puzzlebox Orbit, US, which can be controlled by neuro-senses of a person’s mind. “These kinds of mind controlled drones can be used by paralysed patients in order to communicate with us and ease their work,” a release said. Visitors to the exhibition will be able to operate the drone which can be controlled by thought.

Some of the other attractions scheduled for the first day include morphofunctional drones from Switzerland, which can mimic the actions of bio-creatures, scale versions of launch vehicles and satellites used for space missions of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) such as Chandrayaan and Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), and an Auto Expo, which will include cars and bikes from Lamborghini, Audi, Ferrari and many others.

The fest will be organising Techconnect to showcase the research and development activities of students of IIT Bombay. According to the release, “TechConnect aims to highlight the technologies created in IIT Bombay, to address critical social needs of the country, and to simultaneously satisfy the requirements of the industry and maximize the benefits to the society”.

Techconnect will include a formula racing car and an underwater vehicle developed by students of the institute, as well as live data receiving by the satellite made by students of Pratham which was launched by ISRO.