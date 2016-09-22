IIT-Bombay satellite Pratham ready for launch

MUMBAI,Sept22: It promises to be a historical Indian space mission for three reasons on September 26. It will be the first time that asatellite, Pratham, designed and developed by the students of IIT-Bombay will be launched. Second, only 18 days after successfully launching a weather satellite, Insat-3DR, another one, ScatSat-1, will be placed in orbit for the first time.

Third, in its 23-year-old history, it will be the first time that the highly proven four-stage PSLV will be launching satellites into two different orbits. For Monday’s flight the launcher will be the advanced version of the PSLV called the PSLV-XL.

ScatSat-1 with a five-year mission span will be used for ocean and weather-related studies. The lift off is at 9.12am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Apart from Pratham, the other co-passenger satellites are from the US, Canada, Algeria and one of a Bengalaru-based institution. The satellite is called Pisat.

According to Isro, while the main satellite, ScatSat-1, will be placed into a 720-km polar sun synchronous orbit, the remaining ones will go into a 670-km polar sun synchronous orbit. For this complex manoeuvre, Isro had earlier carried out a test of successfully shutting down and restarting the fourth stage engine of the PSLV.