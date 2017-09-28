IIT Delhi hostel serves dead mouse with breakfast, student uploads picture in Facebook

Delhi,September 28: A dead mouse was found in the breakfast that was served at Hostels in IIT Delhi, on Tuesday the incident was reported by a student named Jashan Suri at the Aravali hostel.

The issue was brought to the notice of the dean students affairs following which a committee has been formed to look into the issue.

According to the reports state that students named Jashan Suri took to Facebook to write about the incident. “Today,in one of the Hostel,s a dead mouse was found in the chutney. A fucking dead mouse. the number of virus ,diseases that a mouse can spreads by touching us is insane, let alone eating chutney made with the mouse” the students posted.

The student also asked people to share the image to let people know what happens at the hostels. “We live in fear of not only the surmounting academic pressure but also in fear of food poisoning, dengue, cholera dysentery and all the worst of diseases,” he added.

There are 11 boys’ hostels and three girls’ hostels at IIT Delhi.