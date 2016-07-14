IIT Madras double suicide shocker:2 women found hanging

Chennai July 14: Two women – a research scholar and the wife of a professor – were found hanging in their rooms at the Indian Institute of Technology or IIT Madras campus on Wednesday as reported in NDTV

Police say both women – 34-year-old post-doctoral scholar P Maheswari and 47-year-old Vijaya Lakshmi – committed suicide.

Vijaya Lakshmi’s husband Ganesan teaches Physics at the institute. She was found hanging at the family’s room inside the campus around 4 pm on Wednesday.

Less than three hours later, the body of P Maheswari was found in her hostel room. She had been married for 12 years and has a son. Sources in the police say she was reportedly “depressed” and had attempted to kill herself earlier as well.

While investigations are on to ascertain the exact reason for their deaths, a senior police official said they suspect “family issues” could have led to them taking the extreme step.

Condoling the scholar’s death, IIT Madras released a statement yesterday saying “IIT Madras reports with deep sadness the death of a post-doctoral research scholar in the campus. The scholar’s family has been informed. The institute extends its deep felt condolences to the family and the near and dear ones of the scholar for the unfortunate, untimely and devastating loss.”

The institute added that it is taking “necessary action and extending full cooperation to civil authorities.”

IIT Madras had witnessed suicide of two students in September and October last year