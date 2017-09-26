IIT Ropar researchers using DTI for cost-effective method of detecting early-stage skin cancer

ROPAR,Sept26: Researchers of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Ropar are working on a new, personalized and cost-effective method for detecting early-stage skin cancer.

A team of mechanical engineering department at IIT, Ropar, which is led by Dr Ramjee Repaka, has successfully managed to perform early-stage cancer detection by using dynamic thermal imaging (DTI) in a simple clinical setting. “Even today, it is challenging to detect early stage skin cancer due to no lump formation and unavailability of simple imaging systems.

“At present, we are using DTI for detecting small size mimicking tumor in the tissue phantom with subsurface vascular structures,” said Ramjee.

“The thermal properties of cancer and blood are different due to which a few features appear at the skin surface quickly compared with others under the DTI setting,” Ramjee added.

In this method, a surface of the skin is cooled with the help of cold gel pack for a short period of time.After this, the skin surface is allowed to recover from cold stress under stabilized room conditions.



During this period, changes in temperature distribution are recorded using a thermal camera. These recorded data is then analyzed to identify the differential changes in the thermal contrast between healthy and cancerous regions. A study reveals that in a physiologically hot region, early cancer small size cancer can be detected within first few minutes of recovery period featuring large thermal contrast.