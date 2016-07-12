IITian’s approach provides solution to women at Chennai Central

Chennai, July 12: New electronic sanitary napkin vending machines and an incinerator to dispose of used napkins have been installed at Chennai Central by an IITian.

Now no more trouble calling for women during their painful days as these machines will make life much easier. Be it buying or destroying, you can do it all at the station itself without any discrepancy. The idea was also to break the taboo and raise awareness on menstrual health across.

An IIT Madras alumnus, V Ramachandran is an electronic engineer developed the sanitary napkin incinerator can burn soiled pads in to ashes within few minutes. Reportedly, the waste can either be used as manure for plants or can be flushed out.

The machines have been installed along with token and coin vending machines as part of CSR activity of RVNL. As reported by TOI, ‘’ Station manager V Umashankar said, We installed the machines as many passengers try to flush used pads in the commode leading to blockage. ”

The invention has been installed at the station by Rail Vikas Nigam Limitedan Indian Railways body that does engineering work. Speaking with Times of India, Ramachandran, an electronic engineer, said: “The incinerator emits marginal fumes. It has an electrical heating system to burn the pads, after the removal of outer plastic layer. The ash can either be used as a manure or be flushed out. Women passengers can collect a plastic bag to dispose used pads and hand it over to staff. We have installed two vending machines at the station, one with a capacity of storing 120 pads and the other with 20.”