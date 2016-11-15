Ilaya thalapathi Vijay blames Government for not taking enough precautionary measures before demonitisation

Chennai, November 15: After the shock of the sudden declaration of Demonitisation, the Indian mainstream apart from politics is slowly waking up to the reality.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation policy is creating a chaos among people, Tamil actor Vijay has blamed the Government for not taking proper precautions before implementing such a major step, as 80 per cent of the people are suffering.

From November 8th,after the announcement of demonitisation, everyone except a few in the country is in a chaos. Most of the people were in dilemma, on what to do with the money they have in hand.

Some others with a very less savings of their hard earned money in the bank accounts have faced the difficulties due to the unavailability of money in the ATM counters. Even if the customers wait for hours, it was not sure whether they would get money or not.

During an interaction with media, Vijay said, “Problems faced by common man should not outweigh the benefits of demonetisation.”

While asked about the situation after demonitisation, Vijay said that, “Pro-active measures should have been taken as 80 per cent people are suffering because of the 20 per cent.”

“People who make a living with daily wages are suffering a lot. I certainly welcome Centre’s demonetisation move. It would certainly help the Indian economy to grow,” he added.

while, the teaser of Bhairava is receiving a great great response from the audience. It got more than 9 million views on YouTube.

The film is directed by Bharathan. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Satish, Aparna Vinod and Y G Mahendran in the lead roles.

The film is produced by Vijaya Productions, with music by Santhosh Narayanan, who has given a fitting background score to the movie.

The latest Tamil commercial entertainer with ilaya thalapathi vijay as hero would be released next year.