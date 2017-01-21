Ilayathalapathi Vijay visits Marina beach to extend support to protesters of Jallikattu ban

Chennai, Jan 21: Tamil superstar Vijay paid a secret visit to the Marina beach here to extend support to thousands of young protesters against the ban on Jallikattu, a source said.

On Friday night, Vijay joined thousands of supporters who have been protesting against the ban on the popular and ancient bull-taming sport.

“He didn’t participate in the fast organised by the Nadigar Sangam as he wanted the limelight to stay on the youngsters. Hence, he decided to join them on ground on Friday night. He covered his face with a handkerchief and silently joined protesters at Marina beach,” a source close to the actor told IANS.

On Friday, the central government gave its nod to an ordinance enabling the holding of Jallikattu as proposed by the Tamil Nadu government.

Earlier, in a video message, Vijay said: “Law was not created to rob people off their tradition and rights, but to protect it. Jallikattu is every Tamilian’s identity. Those who are protesting against the ban on Jallikattu are united by the feeling that they are Tamilians, but not out of compulsion or political pressure. I bow down to each and every one of them.”

On the career front, he is gearing up for the shoot of his next yet-untitled Tamil outing with director Atlee.

–IANS