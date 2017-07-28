Illegal arms factory raided in Kolkata,small arms seized

Kolkata,July28: An illegal arms factory was unearthed in the city’s Tiljala area and five persons were arrested for their alleged involvement with it, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at a residence in Tiljala's Gulshan math area late last night, a senior police official said.

“We have arrested the owner of the building and four more persons in connection with the factory. Several arms including country-made pistols and a machine used for the manufacturing of arms were seized. We are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter,” he said.