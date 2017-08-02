Illegal mining in Odisha: Supreme Court imposes 100 percent penalty

New Delhi, August 2: The Supreme Court on Wednesday imposed a hundred percent penalty on mining companies which were operating without necessary clearances in Odisha.

In April 2014, Prashant Bhushan on behalf of the NGO Common Cause had filed a petition in the SC seeking action against leases indicted by the MB Shah Commission on illegal mining.

He also filed a petition seeking a directive to put a stop on the illegal mining in the state.

Earlier on September 21, 2016, the apex court had issued a notice to the Centre and the Odisha Government demanding a detailed reply of the iron ore sharing contract between Sarda Mines and Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) within two months.

A division bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Dipak Misra and comprising Justice C. Nagappan, sought the reply from both the Centre and Odisha Government.

(ANI)