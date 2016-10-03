Illegal sand-miners told to pay Rs 70.46 lakh penalty by Gujarat government

Ahmedabad,Oct3:Acting tough against illegal sand-mining and storage, the department of Geology and Mining conducted massive surprise raids simultaneously in seven districts and recovered 87,211 metric tonne of sand and a penalty of Rs 70.46 lakh. The raids were conducted over a period of three days, concluding Sunday.

As many as 35 licence holders were raided by eight flying squads, recovering 87,211 metric tonne of illegal stored sand. Each team was led by an assistant geologist flying squad accompanied by two additional director rank officials raided these registered stockists in districts of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Anand, Aravalli, Surendranagar, Mehsana and Sabarkantha.

