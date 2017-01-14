Illegal and spurious cosmetics worth Rs 2.5crore raided in Mumbai by FDA

Bhuleshwar,Jan 14:The officers of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Wednesday raided the workshop at Bhuleshwar in South Mumbai and took into custody four persons and seized spurious cosmetics of popular brands worth nearly Rs 2.50 crore.

The FDA officers raided the premises at Sarang street, near Crawford market, in South Mumbai and took into custody Mohamad Khaatib Shaikh and Mohamad Jarif Shaikh on charges of manufacturing fake products of the famous brands such as L’Oreal, Lakme, Nivea, Elle 18, Lakme Radiance Compact, L’Oreal Paris Banana Treatment Pack, Baby Lips Color (Lip Balm), using a compact setup, which had sophisticated machinery required to manufacture such fast moving consumer products.

During interrogation, it was revealed that, Mohamad Khaatib Shaikh and Mohamad Jarif Shaikh were procuring raw materials from one Pravin Dhillon, Proprietor of the ‘Krishna Cosmetics’ located at Bhuleshwar in South Mumbai. These spurious goods were sold through ‘Radhe Cosmetics’ an agency run by one Mahesh Lalji Warchand.

On being grilled by the FDA officers, Pravin led them to his own godown located near Swami Narayan Mandir at Bhuleshwar and also to the godown of Mahesh Lalji Warchand, proprietor of the ‘Radhe Cosmetics’ located in the same area.

During the raid, the FDA officers came across fake cosmetics carrying the labels of the popular brands like L’Oreal Paris Kajal Magique, Revlon true match, L’Oreal Paris Lucent Magic powder, Olay powder compact, Revlon Touch and glow moisturizing powder, Colorkick Kajal, Elle 18 Jucy Lip Balm, L’Oreal paris diamond Treatment pack, Lakme Kajal Black Eyeconic, Lakme Powder Compact Eyeconic, Lakme 9 to 5 Flawless Matte Complexion Compact, Lakme Absolute Precision Liquid Liner, Nivea Lip Care Star Fruits Strawberry, Fair & Lovely Blue Lens, ADS Compact Powder New Fashion, ADS Twin Cake 24 Hours, M n Menow Generation – II Liquid Foundation, etc.

The raid was conducted under direction of FDA Commissioner Dr. Harshadeep Kamble by the team led by Joint Commissioner (HQ) O P Sadhwani, Joint Commissioner, FDA, Mrs. Thomas, Assistant Commissioner Mrs. Mhanwar and Mantri and Drugs Inspectors Raskar, Godase and Salgaonkar.

During the raid the accused tried to create hurdles and opposed the seizure. But since the raid was conducted under the police protection, they could not do much. Subsequently the seized products were brought to the FDA head quarters at Bandra.

Speaking to The Afternoon D&C, FDA Commissioner Dr. Harshadeep Kamble said that the accused have been booked under sections 18(a) (ii), 18(c) and 27A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Trade Marks Act of 1999 and the FIR is being filed against them for carrying out this clandestine activity to cheat the consumers, which was certain to affect the public health at large adding that it was shocking that the accused could so easily duplicated reputed brands. If these cosmetics contain harmful ingredients, it could adversely affect the sensitive skin as well as delicate eyes of the consumers.