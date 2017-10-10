I’m basically Trump first wife says Ivana Trump on promotion of her new book ‘Raising Trump’

Washington, October 10: For the promotion of her new book named ‘Raising Trump’ about parenting Donald Trump’s three children, Ivana Trump gave an interview on Monday to “Good Morning America” stating that some sure to privately raise the hackles of the woman occupying the role of Wife of Donald.

According to the reports says that “I’m basically first Trump wife. OK?” Ivana Trump said, “I’m the first lady.” also She offered faux sympathy for Melania Trump, saying that I think for her to be in Washington must be terrible.”

But instead of listing, Melania Trump pointed a page of her husband’s playbook saying that the one that famously decrees when he hit back harder at anyone who takes a swing.

Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, dispatched a crisp response dismissing Ivana’s remarks as “attention seeking” from someone who just wants to sell books and making clear that Melania Trump does not, in fact, hate her Washington, D.C., life.

Stephanie Grisham also stated that Mrs. “Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the President” She loves living in Washington, DC and is honored by her role as First Lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books,”

And the code is the real clap-back: “There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise.”

Aiming to the Publicity blitz, Ivana Trump has a book to promote Her new memoir drops in less than 24 hours In the midst of that storm Trump, revealed that she has a direct line to the White House and her ex-husband, but she doesn’t use it lest the current Mrs. Trump get the wrong idea.

“I don’t really want to call him there because Melania is there. And I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that because I’m basically first Trump wife. OK? I’m the first lady,” she said.

But she feels for Melania Trump, she really does. “I think for her to be in Washington must be terrible,” said Trump of the actual first lady. “It’s better her than me. I would hate Washington.”

On a statement of hating Washington, does not preclude her ability to rule it with an iron fist, if she had the inclination, the former Mrs. Trump made sure to note.

“Would I straighten up the White House in 14 days? Absolutely. Can I give the speech for 45 minutes without [a] teleprompter? Absolutely.

Can I read a contract? Can I negotiate? Can I entertain? Absolutely. But I would not really like to be there. I like my freedom,” Ivana Trump said, in what could also be perceived as a dig against Melania Trump.

If all of this feels a little bizarre. . . well, that’s because it is. At the very least, it’s unprecedented to have a president with a living ex-willing to weigh in publicly on the first couple.