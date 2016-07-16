I’m not pregnant now,I’ll be the first to let you know : Kylie Jenner

Los Angeles, July 16 : Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has shot down rumours that she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend and rapper Tyga.

Kylie addressed the pregnancy rumours on Twitter on Thursday night, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Omg. No I’m not pregnant. It’s been the same rumour for years and no baby… So when I decide to go to that next stage in my life… I’ll be the first to let you know… Not a weekly blog,” Kylie wrote.

However she later deleted the tweets.

Kylie’s posts were apparently her response to an In Touch Weekly article which reported that she’s expecting a baby with Tyga, whom she recently got back together with. The publication also stated that her mother Kris Jenner wasn’t happy about the baby news.

“Kris isn’t a big fan of the relationship. But she knows that no one will be able to keep Kylie and Tyga apart,” a source told the tabloid.