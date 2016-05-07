I’m perfectly fine: actor Senthil on death rumours

Chennai, May 7: Veteran Tamil actor-comedian Senthil, reacting to rumours of his death, has clarified in a video message that he’s absolutely fine.

On Friday, the 65-year-old’s death hoax spread like wildfire on the internet.

“I’m perfectly fine. I request my fans and well-wishers to not believe in any rumours,” he said.

Known for playing a sidekick to well-known comedian Goundamani in several films, Senthil has starred in over 500 Tamil films.

Over the last few years, he’s been actively involved in politics. In the forthcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections, he’s extending his support to AIADMK party.

Some of Senthil’s best films include “Karagattakaran”, “Gentleman”, “Unna Ninaichen Pattu Padichen” and “Veera”.