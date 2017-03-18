Imaginary plans cannot make anyone the PM

Patna March 18: Mimicking the proposals made by the Janata Dal (United) to make Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar the prime ministerial face, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said every political party should identify that by just making ‘imaginary plans’, one cannot be elected as the Prime Minister.

“Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wants to see Arvind Kejriwal as a prime minister, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee are also there in the race. Every regional party projects their leader suitable to the post of a prime minister, but just by assuming things, one cannot be selected as the prime minister,” BJP leader Sushil Modi told ANI.

RJD is also outraged over the recent conference of two senior JDU leaders Shyam Rajak and Sanjay Singh with Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav on the day of Holi which both leaders called an unofficial meeting.

However, in order to douse the fire over the grand union, RJD leader and deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav and his MLC mother Rabri Devi have asked Raghuvansh Prasad Singh to abstain from making judgments which are adverse to the health of grand alliance.

In the wake of Prime Minister Modi-led BJP adding one state after another in its kitty, the JD (U) asked all opposition parties to come collectively and create an alternative against the former.

JD (U) leader Sanjay Singh, while speaking to ANI, said that Nitish will be the best alternative to fighting Prime Minister Modi.

“Opposition should come together in order to create alternative against Prime Minister Modi. And, that alternative will be Nitish Kumar,” Singh told ANI.

After the BJP’s breathtaking performance in the recently-held assembly elections, the central authority has urged leaders and legislators to gear up for the 2019 general election.

BJP president Amit Shah has reportedly urged party leaders to be active for the Lok Sabha elections while affirming that the party’s recent achievements were a result of the people’s vote against casteism, family rule and corruption, and in favour of Prime Minister Modi’s power.

A huge shift is being observed in Bihar politics after the Uttar Pradesh decision where the BJP recorded a landslide success.

It may be noted that ever since BJP recorded a thumping majority in Uttar Pradesh, senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has alleged that Nitish Kumar’s party JDU by deciding not to fight polls in UP covertly helped the BJP to win polls.

Nitish Kumar too, responding to the UP poll results had slammed the Samajwadi-Congress connection affirming that their opposition to de-monetization destroyed their chances in elections.

He said that opposition de-monetization was a faulty move by parties like Congress, Samajwadi Party and BSP.(ANI)