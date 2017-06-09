iMCO, smartwatch that integrates the Amazon Alexa technology and also doubles up as an intelligent, voice-activated personal assistant launched

Home-grown e-commerce start-up Yerha, which specialises in online sale of customised technology, on Friday unveiled iMCO, a smartwatch that integrates the technology and also doubles up as an intelligent, voice-activated personal assistant.

The watch is dust and water resistant and boasts stainless steel case body, full-circle display, a 1GB RAM, and 8 GB flash memory. Available exclusively on com, the comes in two colour variants — mineral silver and carbon black – and carries a decent price tag of Rs 13,900.

The watch offers an intuitive chronological watch-like user interface that allows quick access to different watch apps using your fingertips. The gadget is compatible with both iPhone ( v9.0 and above) and phones (v5.0 and above).

The watch offers several features, including alarm, alternative time zone, calendar, music Bluetooth control, notifications, step counter, heart rate monitor, stopwatch, timer, weather, speed dial, and If-This-Then-That (IFTTT) integration.

Harnessing the power of Amazon’s Alexa, the gadget offers an intelligent, voice-activated personal assistant that leverages cutting-edge technology compatible with Amazon Echo, Echo Dot speakers and IFTTT on-board. You can personalise and configure the watch with ‘IF App Containers’ to perform virtually any action.

Manikant Jain, CEO of com, said: “With iMCO, we continue to offer diverse and unique tech gadgets that enhance the lifestyles of modern-day consumers. This is not just another timepiece addition to our product category but a brilliant smartwatch. The elegant design, clubbed with smart capabilities and one-of-its-kind Alexa-enabled feature, makes this watch simply irresistible.”