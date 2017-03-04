Impatient elephant strolls down the train tracks after lifting barrier with trunk and stepping over in West Bengal

Kolkata, Mar04: The incident took place outside Chapramari Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bengal state as elephant came across train tracks while taking a stroll.

The elephant was captured on camera while it lifted barrier with its trunk, paid no attention to a STOP warning sign before stepping over the second barrier on the opposite side.

Here is the video of an impatient jumbo lifting the train barrier first, then crushing the second barrier and finally walking across the train tracks to enter forest again.

The video has gone viral on YouTube and has crossed more than 30 lakh views.