Impeached South Korean, President Park Geun-hye leaves mansion

New York, Mar. 13: South Korea’s expelled president Park Geun-hye left her mansion, days after the Constitutional Court voted to remove her from office over corruption after an impeachment.

Supporters of the expelled South Korean President Park Geun-hye gathered outside her residence in Seoul’s Gangnam district.

“I thank people who have supported and believed in me. I will accept all the results of the voting. It would take time. But I believe that truth would surely come out,” CNN quoted Park as saying.

She left her office following a Constitutional Court on Friday upheld a vote by lawmakers to impeach her over charges of corruption and cronyism. (ANI)