IMPPA  passed resolution banning Pakistani Actors & Technicians in India till normalcy returns

New Delhi, Sep 29: In the wake of prevailing situation between India and Pakistan, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association(IMPPA) on Thursday passed resolution banning Pakistani Actors & technicians in India till normalcy returns.

The move from IMPPA comes after India carried out surgical strike on terrorist launch pads across the LoC in Pakistan and inflicted heavy casualties.

Earlier, MNS issued threat to Pakistani actors in India and asked them to leave the country, following which prominent Pakistani actor Fawad Khan secretly left India.

Reports claim that a petition has also been filed in the Lahore High Court seeking a ban on the exhibition of Indian movies in the country till resolution of the Kashmir issue.