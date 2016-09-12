Impressed by its modern, female protagonist and portrayal of feminism, Kangana Ranaut wants to be Chetan Bhagat’s ‘One Indian Girl’

Mumbai, September 12: Kangana Ranaut often has the best of scripts with the meatiest of roles coming her way. The actress, however, recently went out of her way to ensure that one particular role would come her way.

Kangana, who had received a manuscript of Chetan Bhagat’s latest, ‘One Indian Girl,’ reportedly was so impressed by its modern, urbane female protagonist and its portrayal of feminism, that she immediately picked up her phone and called up the writer, to tell him, “Did you really write this? It’s a wonderful book, a must-read! I’m definitely playing the lead whenever you turn the book into a film, reports deccanchronicle.com.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Chetan said, “Kangana is an icon, one of the finest actresses today. Stories and scripts mean a lot to her. She is known for her take on feminism and honest opinions, and for her to praise my book and want to do the film is a huge compliment. I am really thankful to her for joining me.”

Bhagat likens his female protagonist to himself, calling her powerful and controversial.

“There were several issues that Kangana related to, including the struggles of a contemporary woman, who is forced to compromise for her career,” he reveals.

One Indian Girl, that has a successful female protagonist who fails to find love, questions the moral compass of the society that ascertains the success and intelligence of a woman being a drawback in her social stature.

Kangana, who will next be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s ambitious ‘Rangoon,’ opposite Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, hopes to start filming by the end of 2017.