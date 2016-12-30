Imran Khan performs groundbreaking of Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Karachi

| By :

Karachi [Pakistan], Dec.30 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former cricketer Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Karachi on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering at the DHA Centre, Imran was quoted by the Dawn, as saying that approximately 75 per cent patients were being treated at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital without charge.

He guessed that around 90 per cent patients in the country could not get the treatment of cancer ailment because it is so costly.

Imran Khan also said that Pakistan was created as an "Islamic Welfare State" but since gaining independence in 1947, had diverted from that path.

The hospital has been operating with a mission "To act as a model institution to alleviate the suffering of patients with cancer through the application of modern methods of curative and palliative therapy irrespective of their ability to pay, the education of health care professionals and the public and perform research into the causes and treatment of cancer." (ANI)