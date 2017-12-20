Imran Khan’s tweet on corruption mixing up Jayalalithaa, Sasikala names goes viral, removed

New Delhi, Dec 20: Former Pakistan Cricket player Imran Khan on Tuesday tweeted about corruption by referring AIADMK leader Sasikala. In his tweet, Imran Khan mixed up Jayalalithaa and Sasikala.

The tweet, which attained over 799 retweets and 1,140 likes, was deleted after it went viral. after finding the mixing up of the names of Sasikla with Jayalalithaa.

Imran Khan tweeted, “Sashikala, a famous South Indian actress turned politician in India’s Tamil Nadu died recently & below her house were discovered gold reserves, jewels & illegal stash of money! A message to all corrupt ldrs: the hoarded bns stolen from our impoverished masses will be left behind.”

It is not only the case with the mixing up of names, but also mixing up of events and claims along with fake pictures of so-called assets of Sasikala.