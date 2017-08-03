 Imtiaz Ali; His movies reflect his fascination towards travelling 

New Delhi, Aug 03: Imtiaz Ali, who is known for his new age romance and beautiful locales, is all set with his upcoming flick, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal,’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

When quizzed about his choices regarding locations and his films, the ‘Rockstar’ helmer said, “The kind of movies I end up making are the movies that I want to make and those involve some sort of travel.”

“It also shows my fascination towards people and places,” added Imtiaz Ali.

When further asked why it took so long for them to collaborate for a movie, the 46-year-old director said, “Even I was wanting it to happen early and then I realised, “What you seek is seeking you”.”

Shah Rukh and Imtiaz are collaborating for the first time in ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, which also features Anushka Sharma.

SRK as ‘Harinder Singh Nehra’ aka ‘Harry’ and Anushka as ‘Sejal Jhaveri’, traces the adventurous escapades of two strangers, Harry and Sejal over six countries taking 1 lost ring.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4.