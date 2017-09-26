In a dilemma on what to opt for after Graduation? Rescue yourself with these highest paying career options

New Delhi, September 26: Are you confused about what career to choose after graduation? Relax, as almost every fresher face this dilemma once in their lives.

Aasaanjobs arrive to rescue freshly pass out students. According to Dinesh Goel, CEO of Aasaanjobs an online HR marketplace connects employers, consultants and job seekers.

Here are a few highest paying career options:

1) Technical Writers or Technical Communicators: One of the well paying job that a fresher can opt for is Technical writer. Typical job role for technical communicators, prepare instruction manuals, journal articles, and other supporting documents to communicate complex and technical information more easily. They also develop, gather, and disseminate technical information among customers, designers, and manufacturers.

Average Salary: Rs 4,66,967 per year (Source: Payscale)

2) Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Analyst: SEO has very bright future for you if you have great analytic skills, and you are dynamic. You need to keep up with the latest trend in the field, have passion for research and be able to formulate clever and creative marketing strategy to beat your competitor and have an edge over all others.

Average Salary: Rs 6,00,000 per year (Source: Indeed)

3) Python Developer: With the popularity of Python programming language moving steadily along an upward trajectory, the time is right to master Python in order to land Python jobs. Python web developers usually develop back-end components, connect the application with the other (often third-party) web services and support the front-end developers by integrating their work with the Python application.

Average Salary: Rs 4,80,000 per year (Source: Quikchex)

4) Java Developer: Java developer performs many duties throughout the development lifecycle of applications, from concept and design right through to testing. The job roles after completing any java developer certification courses include Web developer, Software Developer, Application Developer, Web Programmer and EJB Programmer among others.

Average Salary: Rs 3,99,247 per year (Source: Payscale)

5) Chartered Accountant: A Chartered Accountant’s work area has become so wide and involves many activities that sometimes a CA is perceived as almost an enigma. Chartered accountant works as a finance manager, financial controller, financial adviser or directors (Finance) and watch over the finances in the day to day management of companies. Their main areas of work include Accountancy, Auditing, Cost accountancy, Taxation, Investigation and Consultancy.

(ANI)