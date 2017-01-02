In an open letter, AIADMK asks Sasikala to become Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Chennai, Jan 02: Days after VK Sasikala took charge as AIADMK’s General Secretary, the party now want her to take over as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

In a letter issued to the media by the AIADMK party office, Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker and AIADMK Propaganda Secretary M Thambidurai wrote, “When the country is going to face Parliamentary election in two years, our Party AIADMK has to function very effectively to get the wholehearted support of the people, and to continue to win the election, as was done by Puratchi Thalaivar and Puratchi Thalaivi, I emphatically request that Respected Chinnamma has to immediately take over the leadership of the Government, as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.”

His appeal for her to take charge as CM follows her emotional speech to the AIADMK members on Saturday.

Thambidurai states, “Respected Chinnamma has the intelligence, capacity and love for the people, love for the Party workers and care for the Party cadres, as Puratchi Thalaivi Hon’ble Amma had; and it is my strong belief that it is very important that Respected Chinnamma has to shoulder the responsibility of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, to take forward the Party and to carry on the governance of Tamil Nadu, for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.”

This isn’t the first time senior AIADMK leaders have appealed to Chinnamma to take charge as CM. Revenue Minister Udayakumar had made a similar request a few days ago, and was reiterated by AIADMK spokesperson Ponnaiyan, who argued that in Dravidian parties it was natural for the leader of the party to also hold the reins of the government.