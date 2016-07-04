In Burdwan District Woman Lives With Dead Father For 5 Days 

Burdwan, July 4: A woman on Saturday was found living with the decomposed body of her father for the past five-six days in Burdwan district, police said.

Following a complaint, police reached the house of Panchu Soren at Muktarpaar under Madhabdihi police station and found that his daughter Panmani is living with his decomposed body.

It appeared that Mr Soren (68), retired employee of block land revenue office of Raina II block in the district, died at least five days ago, police said.

Police also found that Ms Panmani regularly served food to his dead father.

Ms Panmani, whose husband and two sons work elsewhere, said his father was ill and that was why he could not take the food.

Police said it took a lot of time for them to make her understand that her father was no more and later arrangements were made to bury the body at home.

The house is located in a secluded place with none living nearby. Some passersby smelt the stench on Saturday and informed the police following which they visited the house.

It was learnt that Ms Panmani did the same thing when her mother Mrs Sukhi died around eight years ago or her 18-year-old daughter died three years back.

An almost similar incident happened in Kolkata last year where a septuagenarian man and his son were found living with skeletons of the former’s daughter, and two dogs for months.

The incident came to light when the old man allegedly committed suicide.