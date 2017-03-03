In Delhi Chinese Student Molested, Accused Arrested

New Delhi, Mar.03: On the basis of a complaint by a female Chinese origin student, who was allegedly molested by a pot vendor at her rented house in Kailash colony in South Delhi, the Delhi Police has arrested the accused.

In her complaint, Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram College student alleged that a pot vendor had molested her when she refused to buy his flower pot.

After the offensive act, the student lodged a complaint in Police station and a case under section 354 in the Indian Penal Code was registered on grounds of assault and using criminal force with intent to outrage the student’s modesty, by the police.

Later the culprit, identified as Avinish alias Mahaveer at the police station.

A manhunt was then launched to nab the accused on the basis of description given by the complainant.

Avneesh alias Mahavir was traced by police authorities on March 2 after a sketch of his was released. He was charged with molestation under Section 354 IPC on the victim’s complaint.

The arrest took place after the matter was reported to the Chinese Embassy in Chanakyapuri.

The accused Mahavir, who tried to sell flower pots and plants to the girl for three consecutive days, before the incident.

He was arrested from South Delhi’s Badarpur area.

The girl lives in a rented accommodation in Kailash Colony.

(ANI)