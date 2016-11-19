In first vote after Demonetisation : Bypolls in 6 states

Chennai, Nov 18: Voting began for by-elections in six states and one union territory on Saturday morning in polls expected to be the first referendum since the ban on 500 and 1000 rupee notes was announced by the BJP-led government at the centre.

In West Bengal, the assembly segment of Monteswar, along with the parliamentary seats of Coocchbehar and Tamluk are holding by-elections. Polls were announced in Coochbehar following the death of Trinamool Congress lawmaker Renuka Sinha.

In Tamil Nadu, voting is being held in the assembly segments of Thiruparankundram, Thanjavur and Aravakurichi in a contest between the ruling AIADMK and DMK.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the assembly segment of Hayuliang is being contested. The bypoll assumes importance as Desingu Pul, wife of former chief minister Kalikho Pul, is contesting on the BJP ticket. Kalikho Pul committed suicide in August under mysterious conditions.

In Madhya Pradesh, the assembly seat of Nepanagar is being contested, along with the parliamentary constituency of Shahdol.