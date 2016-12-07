In Haryana : To save on money and manpower, AG office goes paperless

Chandigarh, Dec 7 : To save on money and manpower and phase out use of paper, the office of the Advocate General (AG) in Haryana has gone paperless from Wednesday.

Haryana Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan issued orders on Wednesday to shift to digitalised and paperless mode.

“The AG has directed to send all the correspondence (official letters, communication, police radio messages etc.) to the entire police and prisons department through digital mode either by SWAN system or email,” a spokesman for the AG’s office said here.

“Public money will be saved by making the office digitalised. Earlier, lakhs of rupees are being spent by sending thousands of letters/communications to departments every day. Each letter had a postal stamp of Rs 10 affixed on each letter,” the spokesman said.

“The AG has also issued the advisory to the office of Director General of Police and Department of Prisons to see every communication/correspondence within 20 minutes and immediately respond to it,” he said.

He said that the decision will not only save money but will also help in reducing the workload of the office and the time will be utilised somewhere else.

“The emails and SWAN system are not only quick but will also save time, money and manpower. It will also avoid inordinate delays in complying with the directions of the hon’ble courts,” he said.

–IANS