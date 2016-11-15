In India Now do video calling on WhatsApp on all platforms-Android, iOS and Windows

New Delhi, Nov 15 : Catering to the requests of its over a billion users, instant messaging app WhatsApp launched its video calling feature which will be rolled out from Tuesday.

The feature will be available on all platforms — Android, iOS and Windows.

WhatsApp has 160 million users in India.

“Video calling is one of the most requested features from people in India. We’re proud to have the opportunity to launch this feature in India, where we now have 160 million users, and we look forward to seeing people use WhatsApp to talk to their friends and loved ones face to face,” said Jan Koum, CEO and Co-Founder, WhatsApp.

WhatsApp started with messaging and Group Chat. Then it added voice calling.

“And we did it in a way that works across thousands of device and platform combinations all over the world,” the Facebook-owned WhatsApp said.

The global launch event was addressed by Neeraj Arora, Head of Business, WhatsApp and Manpreet Singh, Product Lead, WhatsApp.

