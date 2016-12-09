In Jammu Kashmir Indian Army launches Swacch Bharat Abhiyan

Srinagar, Dec 09: In Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army is sending the message of cleanliness and ‘swatchta’ to the nation from the frontiers of Kargil.

Indian Army in collaboration with Degree College Kargil and ITI Kargil launched a Swatch Bharat Abhiyan in the Campuses of Degree College and ITI.

The Abhiyan was launched by DFO Kargil Khalid Amin Mehta while sweeping the premises along with the Staff of Degree College and ITI and the Students.

On the one Side Indian Army is facing Shelling and Cease fire violation along LOC and Border in other parts of Jammu and Kashmir which has also affected the people living in those areas, Indian Army is trying to propagate the message of cleanliness and Swatchta amongst the students of frontier district Kargil.

Khalid Amin Mehta while interacting with the students on this occasion told that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated a campaign and dreamt for Clean India by 2019 which he alone cannot fullfill until we join hands with him in this noble cause.

Representative of Indian Army on this occasion informed that they have started the mission which will be also organised at village level and the aim is to give the people particularly the youths a sense of responsibility towards cleanliness and to aware the people.

