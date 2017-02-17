In Kerala Prisoners turn beauticians: Prison to open beauty salon for public

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 17: Inmates at a central prison here will don the garb of beauticians soon.

The venture is part of the state prison department’s various rehabilitation programmes for prisoners.

The Poojappura Central Prison here, known for a number of unique and successful initiatives ranging from food business to garment making, will soon open a beauty saloon, where people can avail quality beauty services at lower rate, Jail Superintendent S Santhosh said.

An unused old quarters building, located near the jail, would be given a facelift and turned into an air-conditioned and well-furnished parlour, exclusively for men, he said.

It would be the second such beauty parlour manned by prison inmates in the state, after the ‘Phoenix Freedom Xpressions’, the salon opened at the Cenral Prison in northern district Kannur recently, he said.

“We are planning to open the saloon by April-May.

Training for inmates in this regard will begin soon. The instructors from two polytechnics in the city will impart training in the beautification course,” Santhosh said.

“In the initial phase, at least 20-25 inmates will be given training and employed at the saloon on shifts. We have given priority to those who have some knowledge in basic beautification skills like hair cutting, shaving, beard grooming and so on,” he said.

“Public can avail all cosmetics-related services offered in ordinary parlours, ranging from hair cut, hair wash, hair dyeing, shaving and spa to facial, pedicure and manicure at the ‘jail saloon,” he said.

“We are also planning to open a separate wing for senior citizens at the parlour.Old persons, who are suffering from diseases like alzheimer’s and diabetes, will get special care and services like pedicure, manicure and foot massage by our trained inmates,” he said.

Santhosh also said the saloon initiative is part of a number of rehabilitation programmes and correctional measures taken up by the Prison Department.

“Beauticians have huge demand outside.It is one of the highly paid jobs now. Due to shortage of skilled beauticians, migrant labourers from other states are now employed in many of our parlours.So, our trained inmates will surely get job when they go out of prison, after completing their tenure,” the official said.

The making and sale of chappati-chicken curry combo, cafeteria, organic vegetable farming, manufacturing of shirts are among some of the successful rehabilitation initiatives by the Kerala Prison Department.

Poojappura Central Prison is one of the oldest prisons in the state.