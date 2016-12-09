In Madhya Pradesh Rs 43 lakh New Notes seized , three held

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh), Dec 8 : Three youth caught with Rs 43 lakh in new notes in this Madhya Pradesh district on Thursday were taken into custody and are being questioned, police said.

According to information from the local police, an Innova coming from the direction of Itarsi was stopped for checking in the afternoon and the cash found in a bag in the vehicle.

According to police, a sum of Rs 41,30,000 was in the new Rs 2,000 denomination notes, Rs 10,00,000 in the new Rs 500 notes, and the rest in Rs 100 and Rs 50 notes. Questioning of the youth was underway to ascertain the origin and purpose of the money consignment.

–IANS