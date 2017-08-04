In order to facilitate the manual filing, Income Tax offices across India to remain open on Saturday

New Delhi, August 4: In order to facilitate the manual filing of Income Tax (IT) returns, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified that necessary arrangements be made for receiving IT return up to midnight on Saturday in all IT offices across the country.

In lieu of the difficulties faced by the taxpayers in filing income tax returns, the deadline for the same had been postponed until August 5, for the financial year 2016-17.

Therefore, the CBDT has directed all tax offices across the country to remain open, in spite of being a Saturday.

The official website for filing the returns was undergoing a decline in speed, owing to the volume of taxpayers filing returns.

In due consideration, the Income Tax Department (ITD) notified an extension in the deadline, which was earlier fixed for July 31.

(ANI)