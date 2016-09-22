Pakistan gives perpetrators of terror highest priority, country a threat to humanity: BJP

New Delhi, September 21: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday strongly condemned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s speech at 71st session of United Nations General Assembly, saying that a hostile Pakistan has always given highest priority to terror networks and this was more than evident in the latter’s speech.

“Pakistan is a far suffered democracy, where the perpetrators of terror and those who work with terror networks clearly get the highest priority, and this is most evident from the Pakistani Prime Minister’s speech at the UNGA,” BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli told ANI.

“It is the Pakistani establishment that could safely hide Osama Bin Laden within walking distance of their own military establishment. Can such elements ever appreciate the language of talks and language of peace because they only help to perpetrate terror,” he added

Kohli also said that global community must also wake up to the harsh reality that Pakistan easily brandishes its nuclear arsenal and the risk of this falling into the hands and of being facilitated to reach the hands of terrorists and the perpetrator s of terror is very real.

“So, Pakistan in real effect is not a threat to peace in the subcontinent, but actually a threat to humanity of a much larger scale.” he clarified.

India has strongly criticised Sharif’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly, in which he not only raked up the Kashmir protests, but also hailed Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani as a young Kashmiri leader.

Prime Minister Sharif raised the Kashmir bogey at the UNGA calling Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani a “young leader” murdered by the Indian forces. He also said Pakistanwill continue to support voices in Kashmir for self-determination.

“Burhan Wani, the young leader murdered by Indian forces, has emerged as the symbol of the latest Kashmiri Intifada, a popular and peaceful freedom movement, led by Kashmiris,” Sharif said in his address at the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Sharif also extended support to the demands of the Kashmiri people for self determination and called on the UN Security Council to hold a free and fair plebiscite.

“The Security Council has called for the exercise of the right to self- determination by the people of Jammu and Kashmir through a free and fair plebiscite held under the UN auspices. The Security Council must honour its commitments by implementing its own decisions,” he said.