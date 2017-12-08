In poll-bound Gujarat, chaiwala wants PM to be considerate, barber desires scheme for poor

Ahmedabad/Gujarat, Dec 8: When the last assembly election was held in Gujarat, in 2012, there was neither Goods & Service Tax (GST) nor were Gujaratis familiar with the word demonetisation.

Then the sitting CM Narendra Modi was cruising towards becoming the next chief minister, after being in the hot seat since 2001.

But on the eve of the first phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017, things are different. Narendra Modi, who faced the polls on his development agenda then is now the Prime Minister.

Also, Gujarat under BJP rule witnessed three chief ministers in three years including the first woman CM in the state – Anandiben Patel , who was later replaced by Vijay Rupani in 2016.

The Central government’s GST and demonetisation have hit the common man hard and along with it the rise of ‘reservation’ movement have made the polls waters rough for BJP.

The opposition Congress is also pinning their hope to wrest Gujarat from BJP riding on the reservation wave, which is being led by three young leaders Hardik Patel (Patidar), Alpesh Thakor (OBC) and Jignesh Mevani (Dalit/ SC/ ST), representing different sections of the society.

Also, for the Congress GST and demonetisation are major poll planks. So will the GST and demonetisation have any direct influence on the overall outcome of Gujarat Assembly polls?

On the eve of the first phase of polls on December 9 , India Live Today roamed around the streets of Ahmedabad to know the election pulse from the ground level.

For Ramesh Parekh, owner of a salon, his business has been severely hit by the implementation of GST and demonetisation carried out by BJP-ruled Central Government.

“It’s not going to be easy for BJP this time. Small-time businessmen like us have suffered due the GST and demonetisation. Prices of cosmetic items have doubled. Consequently, we were compelled to raise our service charges,” he said.

“Result, reduction in our clientele. An year ago, demonetisation had torn our pockets. Overall, in the last 15 months our business has taken a toll. I will not be surprised if BJP tally faces a similar fate,” said Parekh.

Echoing similar sentiments was Mukesh Chaudhari, the ‘presser’. He lost his business as according to him his clients lost their jobs.

“Taxes and government schemes should benefit people. They should be of, by and for the people. I fully agree with Rahul Gandhi terming GST as Gabbar Singh Tax,” he said.

His major concern is that It has taken away jobs of few indirectly affecting my business.

“There was a time when my whole room was packed with clothes to iron, but not today,” Chaudhari said gesturing towards empty tables.

Going a step ahead he said GST on food items is completely unacceptable. “I am neither favouring Congress or BJP. My simple understanding is, when any government inflicts taxes on food items, automatically, they are depriving a poor of his basic right – food,” he said.

He also has a little piece of advice for those in power. “The real development to the country will come only when every Indian will get at least two meals a day,”

He feels that BJP would find it difficult to retain their current number of seats and come to power.

However, owner of a Namkeen food shop, Raghuvendra Singh begs to differ from Parekh and Chaudhari.

A staunch supporter of GST, Singh however feels implementation of it was not carried out properly.

“Whether it is demonetisation or GST, my business was not affected. It is a single tax scheme that eventually is going to benefit us all. But the way it is implemented is creating all the problem. There is no clarity. Neither government nor the janata was prepared for it,” he said.

“It should have been a systematic process. People are bound to react to this. BJP will come back to power but maybe with a few lesser seats than their expectations,” Singh stated.

Like Singh, tea-stall owner Dinabhai was critical of Modi government but supported him.

“There was a time when my kitli had at least four-five people at a time. Today, getting business is tough. At times I sit alone for an hour. Everything has become costly,” said Dinabhai.

Dinabhai exulted faith in the system -the democracy. He also felt, considering Prime Minister’s humble background, he should understand conditions of poor people.