In return for Pak’s sentence to Kulbhushan, Indian Coast Guard rescues 2 Pakistan Maritime Security Agency members

April 12, 2017 | By :
In return for Pak's sentence to Kulbhushan, Indian Coast Guard rescues 2 Pakistan Maritime Security Agency members
In return for Pak's sentence to Kulbhushan, Indian Coast Guard rescues 2 Pakistan Maritime Security Agency members.

New Delhi, April 12: The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday had rescued 2 members of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA). Later they recovered bodies of 4 others as their boat capsized in Indian waters on April 9.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
‘They didn’t harm me’; Pakistan releases new Kulbhushan Jadhav’s video
Kulbhushan Jadhav issue: Parliament stands united with Centre
Friends, well-wishers of Kulbhushan Jadhav hopeful of his release
Former Pak minister alleges he was seriously drugged to make false statements: Sounds similar to Jadhav’s case
ICJ verdicts to suspend Kulbhushan Jadhav’s Execution untill final decisions
Learn from Donald Trump, bomb Pakistan to free Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pravin Togadia
Top