In return for Pak's sentence to Kulbhushan, Indian Coast Guard rescues 2 Pakistan Maritime Security Agency members.

New Delhi, April 12: The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday had rescued 2 members of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA). Later they recovered bodies of 4 others as their boat capsized in Indian waters on April 9.

ICG rescued 2 members of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency(PMSA),recovered bodies of 4 after their boat capsized in Indian waters on April 9 pic.twitter.com/vWMph4DwYe — ANI (@ANI_news) April 12, 2017