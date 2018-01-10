In Sankranti season, You must pay an increased Platform ticket rate in Andhra and Telangana

Hyderabad: The Railway authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have doubled platform ticket at some major railway stations for a week to regulate huge rush of passengers during Sankranti festival season.

After doubling the platform ticket rates at the Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday, the South Central Railway on Tuesday announced that a similar hike would be effected at the Kacheguda Railway Station as well.

The price hike on some other major stations in the state is also in the pipeline.

The rate of Platform Ticket at Kacheguda Railway Station will be enhanced from present Rs. 10/- to Rs. 20/- for a period of seven days i.e. from 11th to 17th January 2018, says the press release issued by SCR.

The hikes were in view of the Sankranti festival season when huge crowds of rail travelers as well as accompanying non-travelers were expected at the railway stations.

The move, which South Central Railway said was to regulate the flow of people to the platforms and to avoid inconvenience to the traveling public, had the platform ticket rates at both Secunderabad and Kacheguda Railway Stations being enhanced from the existing Rs 10 to Rs 20 with effect from January 11 to 17.