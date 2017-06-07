In Tamil Nadu’s Salem, 15 Year Old Girl raped in a private Bus

Salem, June 07: A 15-year-old girl studying in Class 10th residing in Salem, Tamil Nadu, was sexually assaulted in a bus by three persons including the conductor and the driver.

The girl got into an argument with her parents and went to Salem Old Bus Stand and boarded a private bus heading towards Narayanampalayam near Omalur. She traveled the whole day long on the bus and being upset due to the trivial fight with her parents, refused to get down at the last stop at 10:30 PM. The conductor befriended her and sensing an opportunity, misbehaved and allegedly raped her along with the drivers.

The innocent girl managed to escape at 1:30 to a nearby village, raised an alarm and narrated the extremity faced by her.

Disrupted villagers reached the spot at the drop of a hat and beat the conductor and drivers agitatedly, handing them over to the Omalur Police.

A case was registered under Sections 366 (A) (procreation of minor girl), 342 (wrongful confinement), 376 (D) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of IPC and Section 5 (g) and 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and Section 3 (1), 3 (2) (v) of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, 2015.The girl has been admitted in the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital for a medical test.

The girl has been admitted in the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital for a medical test.