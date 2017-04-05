In Yogi’s Uttar Pradesh, BJP leader Raja Valmiki shot dead

Muzaffarnagar, April 05: In the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, political attacks are happening again and again. In a tragic incident on murder in Uttar Pradesh today, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was murdered in Muzaffarnagar’s Khatauli area.

According to reports, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Executive member Raja Valmiki was shot dead by three unidentified bike-borne assailants in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday morning. It is learned that Valmiki was returning from a walk

Reportedly, three men on a bike opened fire at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. A bullet hit him in the head and he died on the spot. The attackers escaped from the area.

Police officials have reached the spot and are investigating the matter.

On the same day of Yogi Adityanath’s swearing ceremony in Uttar Pradesh, One of the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) leaders was shot dead on the same evening. This incident has happened in Mauima town of Allahabad.

In the incident, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) leader Mohammed Sami was killed. Raiders had hectic firing incident was carried out. After this, tension was spread in the area.