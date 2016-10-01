Income Declaration Scheme : Modi appreciates those revealing undisclosed income

New Delhi, Oct 01: With about Rs 65,250 crore of black money being declared under the Income Disclosure Scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today appreciated those choosing to be tax compliant and termed it is a great contribution towards transparency and growth of the economy.

“I compliment all those who chose to be tax compliant in IDS-2016. This is a great contribution towards transparency & growth of the economy,” Modi tweeted, a day after the scheme, which had a compliance window of 4-months, came to a close.

The prime minister complimented Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and his team at the Finance Ministry for the “hard work” resulting in the successful outcome of IDS-2016.

He said Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia, CBDT Chairperson Rani Nair and their teams had put in tremendous effort on all aspects relating to IDS-2016. “Congrats to them”, he added.