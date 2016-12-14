Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate raids in Chandigarh and Goa, new currency worth lakhs seized

New Delhi, December 14: The Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate, which is carrying out raids all across the country in the wake of putting a full stop on the fake currency racket post demonetisation, has seized both old and new currency worth crores from Chandigarh and Goa.

The ED has seized a total of Rs. 2.18 crore from Chandigarh, out of which Rs. 17.74 lakh were found in new currency notes.

In Goa, the IT department confirmed seizing Rs 67.98 lakh in new currency from Keri village.

Also, last night the Calangute Police intercepted a vehicle and found new currency notes worth Rs. 24 lakh.

The three persons, carrying the money, were arrested by police.

Acting on a tip-off, the police recovered Rs. 2.5 crore in new currency notes and the balance Rs.7.5 crores in old currency notes from a law firm in New Delhi’s Greater Kailash area on Saturday night.

Following the massive raids on the premises of three Chennai-based businessmen, the Income Tax Department last Saturday confirmed seizing Rs 24 crores in new currency notes in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

Post demonetisation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had carried out massive raids in 50 branches of 10 banks across the nation in an attempt to keep a tab on those account holders, who deposited huge amounts at one time. (ANI)