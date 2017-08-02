Income Tax Department raids DK Shivakumar’s residence, Eagleton Resort in Bengaluru

Bengaluru/Karnataka, August 2: The Income Tax department has conducted raids at the residence of Karnataka Energy Minister DK Shivakumar and Eagleton Resort in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Gujarat MLAs, who were reportedly detained by the Congress party for preventing an exodus to BJP were staying at the resort.

Anyhow, the Congress party stated that the Gujarat Rajya Sabha candidate Ahmed Patel would win the elections. The Congress leader Ahmed Patel facing a tight competition as he has to compete with Smriti Irani and Amit Shah. Reportedly, the Congress party has shifted over 40 MLAs to the Eagleton Golf resort.

According to ANI, the raids began around 7 AM on Wednesday. Also, the IT Department had raided the residence of the Karnataka Energy Minister, at Kanakapura and Sadashivanagar, simultaneously. DK Shivakumar was made in charge of supervising the hospitality for Gujarat Congress MLAs in Bengaluru.

The I-T department stated that the raids did not happen in relation to the stay of MLAs in the Eagleton resort, according to the CNN-News 18 reports. It was just a coincidence. It also stated that around 39 locations were raided by the department in Bengaluru.

The Eagleton resort is charged to pay Rs 982 crore as a penalty to the government. On July 27, Karnataka Law Minister TB Jayachandra, stated in a Cabinet meeting, that “the Eagleton resort should either pay the penalty or submit the land to the government.’’