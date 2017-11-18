Income Tax Department raids Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden Residence Vedanilayam, seizes computers, pen drives.

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, November 18: After the massive raids by the Income Tax Department at various locations in the places owned by the Sasikala kin in Chennai, the office of Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden Residence was also raided by the income tax officials on Friday evening.

Reportedly, the Income Tax Department officials have seized laptops, desktops, four pen drives and other documents, which would be scrutinised.

In the earlier search, about 187 locations in different cities have been raided in different cities.

Reportedly, the Income Tax officials have launched a search operation in the office block of Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden Residence, Veda Nilayam. The room which was used by Jayalalithaa’s aide Sasikala was also raided by the Income Tax Department.

Sasikala was Jayalalithaa’s longtime aide, who continued to stay at the Vedanilayam residence even after Jayalalithaa’s death on 5th December 2016, until the Supreme Court sent her to the Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru. Sasikala was sentenced to a six years jail term after she was convicted in the disproportionate assets case in which Jayalalithaa was also included.

A top Income Tax Department official told the media, “We have not searched the entire Poes Garden premises. Our team went at 9 pm and only Poongundran’s room records room and other room used by Sasikala were searched.”

Poongundran had also served Jayalalithaa as her close aide.

Knowing about the raid in Jayalalithaa’s residence, her nephew Deepak Jayakumar and nephew Deepa Jayakumar had come to the Poes Garden residence.

Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran commented that Chief Minister Edappady Palanisami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselval would be liable to answer the questions of the Tamil Nadu people. He added that such acts are a betrayal of Jayalalithaa’s soul. It was “just political vendetta and targeting of one family,” said Dinakaran.

Many AIADMK workers staged protests in front of the Poes Garden Residence. Police have removed them after arresting them.