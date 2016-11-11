Income Tax raid at office and houses of ‘Baahubali’ producers

November 11, 2016 | By :

Hyderabad, November 11: On a big blow to the producers of ‘Baahubali’, the state Income tax Department has raided the office of the Bahubali  producers.  While people are queuing up at ATMs, the Income Tax officials are silently working.

The IT officers raided on the offices and residences of ‘Baahubali’ producers a while ago.

Yes, the IT officers raided on Sobhu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni’s offices. The producers recently sold “Baahubali 2” to various distributors for whopping amount and took large sums of money as advance from them. So, the IT people used right time to raid on them.

The producers weren’t expecting this and they received big jolt.

Tags: ,
Related News
Doctors perform ‘Baahubali Brain Surgery’ to remove a tumour from 43-year-old woman
Baahubali Shivudu jump from the cascading waterfall takes a business man’s life from Mumbai
Rana Daggubati turned 32: Celebs wish ‘Baahubali’ Rana on his birthday
The graphic novel titled ‘Baahubali – The Battle of the Bold’
When ‘Baahubali’ SS Rajamouli meets ‘Sarkar’ Amitabh Bachchan : Simplicity spreads all around
‘Baahubali’ Prabhas wax statue in Madame Tussauds : I had never imagined that, says the Star
Top